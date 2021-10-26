After controversial comedy special, Dave Chappelle offers to meet with members of trans community

After his Netflix comedy special came under fire for featuring commentary that was considered transphobic, Dave Chappelle posted on Instagram that he was willing to meet members of the transgender community.

According to BBC News, Chappelle also invited viewers to decide whether he had been "canceled."

Last week, the controversy resulted in a small protest outside of Netflix's headquarters in Los Angeles.

One of the reasons why Chappelle's Netflix special, 'The Closer,' was criticized as transphobic is a moment during the performance where Chapelle says "gender is a fact" and describes LGBT people as "too sensitive."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos apologized for how he handled the ensuing backlash, saying, "I screwed up."

Chappelle's video, posted on his Instagram account on Monday, was filmed Sunday at his performance in Louisville, Kentucky and was his first public reaction to critics since his special debuted earlier this month.