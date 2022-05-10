After 2 years, LSU will stop daily COVID check-ins; other protocols to change

BATON ROUGE - LSU has released its updated safety guidelines effective for the upcoming summer session.

An email sent out by the university's Office of Communications & University Relations laid out the following changes to the campus' protocols:

Effective Saturday, May 14, the daily symptom checker will be discontinued. You will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.

LSU students, faculty, and staff are still required to report positive cases of COVID-19. The new reporting tool has been added to your MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.

LSU students, faculty, and staff must continue to follow the most updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID testing for students. The Coates Hall testing site is closed. The 4-H Mini Barn will discontinue testing next Friday, May 13, but will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.

The COVID-19 Call Center will close on Saturday, May 14.