After 2 On Your Side report, school officials discuss changing contentious maternity leave rule

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is considering changing a policy that withholds stipends from teachers who took maternity leave and FMLA. Most of the school system's teachers are women and the policy caught them off guard.

Earlier this year, the board approved a $1,200 stipend for certified staff and a $600 stipend for all other district staff. It was direct-deposited into accounts at the end of April. One teacher, who did not want to be identified, told 2 On Your Side last week that she checked her bank account to find that deposit wasn't made.

"I found out that it was because I was on maternity leave that I did not receive that stipend," she said.

To qualify for the stipend, the board-approved eligibility requirements say that you must be an active, full-time employee that has not missed more than 20 workdays during the school year, COVID sick days are excluded. But maternity leave is not and neither is any leave that male or female teachers took under the Family Medical Leave Act.

Multiple teachers reached out to 2 On Your Side about this, upset over the board's decision. Thursday, a response from the district's general counsel was finally provided to WBRZ after the initial inquiry was made on May 17.

“The EBR School Board universally excluded from the one-time Stipend employees who were on leave without pay or in a ‘pending status.’ This includes all employees on leave under maternity and FMLA status whether male or female, pregnant or not pregnant, certified or not, disabled or not and regardless of race, national origin, age, marital status, religion or sexual orientation, and thus did not treat any employee in a discriminatory fashion.”

The stipend amendment is on Thursday's school board agenda and the meeting starts at 5 p.m.