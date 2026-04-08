Advocates for Louisiana's homeless population rally at the State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of advocates for Louisiana's homeless population rallied outside the State Capitol on Wednesday.

One supporter, David Larsen, knows all too well what it's like to live without somewhere to call home.

"I spent seven years on the streets in New Orleans," said Larsen.

Larsen said surviving meant always being on high alert, especially after he was attacked and shot. Three years ago, once he recovered from that shooting, a New Orleans nonprofit helped him find housing and turn his life around.

"They found me living in the woods and got me on the list for a housing voucher. I would be dead right now if it wasn't for that," he said.

Now, Larsen fights to help other people just like him, joining dozens of people who rallied in front of the State Capitol.

Mayte Hernandez with nonprofit Traveler's Aid said it's an important fight because it could happen to anyone.

"What we try to do is provide a voice for those whose voices are not being heard. There's a lot of stigma around being homeless. Many people are one check or two checks away from homelessness," said Hernandez.

There are two bills in the House right now aimed at addressing the issues homeless people face daily.

House Bill 457, filed by Representative Alonzo Knox, would require the Louisiana Department of Health to create housing standards for shelters and other facilities used to house homeless people. The goal is to address safety and sanitation.

HB 211 would create a new homelessness court system. Homeless people who are charged with low-level crimes would enter a 12-month program focused on individualized treatment and housing. If completed, charges would be dismissed. If not, that person could face fines or jail time.

The bill would also criminalize camping on public property without authorization.

Some, like Carolyn Jackson with Northlake Homeless Coalition, worry the bill would criminalize homelessness.

"Is homelessness real? Yes, it is. Is it a problem? Yes, it is. We need help. We need a solution, and putting people in jail is not the solution," said Jackson.

HB 457 was approved by a House committee on Wednesday. HB 211 is scheduled to be heard by a House committee on Thursday at 9 a.m.