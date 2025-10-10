Sheriff discusses effort to identify, arrest predators after Livingston man accused of child porn

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man arrested in 2024 on 50 counts of child porn is now being accused of soliciting minors from across the world.

"This case took us, like I said, eleven different victims that were unknown to the parents or law enforcement, so now those victims will not only have been identified, but they're on the way to getting justice," Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Cory Thames, 35, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in September 2024 after deputies found that Thames was browsing child pornography on the dark web.

"He was actually viewing material that involved underage children, and this was sexual abuse material, and so he was arrested, he was charged, but also we wrote a search warrant and obtained a lot of his computer devices," Sheriff Ard said.

More than a year later, deputies learned that Thames had been communicating with girls ranging in age from eight to 15 years old on social media and producing child pornography.

Detectives identified eleven of the victims, who were from Louisiana, across the United States and some from other countries.

Deputies eventually booked Thames on an additional 50 counts of production of child porn, as well as 14 counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of minors.

Thames remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He's has been in custody since his initial arrest last year.

"It's really tough to be a parent today. It really is because these devices make it very challenging for us," Sheriff Ard said.

In 2023, the Livingston Parish sheriff's office joined the attorney general's 'internet crimes against children' task force. The group aims to identify and arrest child predators and sex traffickers targeting people in Louisiana.

"I'm very thankful to have a committed to team. I'm very thankful the partnership with our Attorney General Liz Murrill, who has invented, basically created this ICAC division task force that actually goes out and does this because you can't do it by yourself, you actually have to have a team effort," Sheriff Ard said.

But, Sheriff Ard says it's important for parents, grandparents, and guardians to educate themselves on what types of things can be on electronic devices.

"You're going to have to understand that these chatrooms involving anything to do with these gaming devices or social media, any type of chat platform, these predators are out there, they're seeking your children," he said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriffs office does offer free presentations for Livingston Parish schools, churches, and local groups.