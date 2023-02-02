Latest Weather Blog
Addis council approves resignation of officer involved in chase that led to deaths of high school student
ADDIS - The Addis City Council accepted the resignation of a police officer involved in a chase that killed two high schoolers, The West Side Journal reports.
Wednesday, the Addis City Council along with the city's mayor and police chief held a meeting in which the police chief recommended the council approve officer David Cauthron's resignation.
Cauthron was involved in a police chase on New Year's Eve in which officials say he ran a red light and crashed into another car, leaving high schoolers Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill dead, and Maggie's brother Liam badly injured.
Cauthron was booked into jail Jan. 2 on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring following the crash but later bonded out on Jan. 8.
Trending News
He has been on unpaid leave since the council's last meeting in January.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect leapt from his car during I-10 chase; deputies find huge load...
-
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
-
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
-
Online nanny scam costs college student thousands
-
Process to stop Southern University from eroding into Mississippi River has started