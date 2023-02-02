Addis council approves resignation of officer involved in chase that led to deaths of high school student

ADDIS - The Addis City Council accepted the resignation of a police officer involved in a chase that killed two high schoolers, The West Side Journal reports.

Wednesday, the Addis City Council along with the city's mayor and police chief held a meeting in which the police chief recommended the council approve officer David Cauthron's resignation.

Cauthron was involved in a police chase on New Year's Eve in which officials say he ran a red light and crashed into another car, leaving high schoolers Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill dead, and Maggie's brother Liam badly injured.

Cauthron was booked into jail Jan. 2 on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring following the crash but later bonded out on Jan. 8.

He has been on unpaid leave since the council's last meeting in January.