Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board approved Dr. Sito Narcisse's resignation as superintendent and appointed his successor, Adam Smith.

During a nearly two-hour-long meeting Tuesday, the public vouched for Smith as an educator and parish leader but the motion to let Narcisse's contract run out received criticism from parents and council members. Overall, both sides insisted students needed consistency and the school board can't afford Narcisse's buyout.

School Boardmember Michael Gaudet says Narcisse was an asset to the school system and created positive change for students through his programs, like Focus Choice programs.

"More opportunity has been given to our children and our families and community involvement increased through the Focus Choice model," Councilman Michael Gaudet said. "Has everything been done perfectly? Of course not."

Meanwhile, Adam Smith, a 25-year employee with East Baton Rouge Parish School System was welcomed by the public a standing ovation as interim superintendent. Parents of former students and Smith's colleagues stepped up to the podium touting his leadership abilities.

"He's a phenomenal educator. He's an even better leader, and that's what we need," one speaker said.

A clause in Smith's interim contract would have blocked him from applying for the permanent position, but councilman Dadrius Lanus motioned to remove the line. The motion passed Tuesday night.

After nearly an hour of praise, public commenters insisted the school board expedite the superintendent search and hire Smith outright. It's not something the school board can do and they have to post the job for public applications.

In 30 days they can choose a permanent successor.