ADA-compliant playhouse built by BR technical school students opens at local pre-k center

BATON ROUGE — Students at a Baton Rouge technical school recently finished an ADA-compliant playhouse that they are donating to a local pre-k center.

East Baton Rouge Parish Career and Technical Education Center students made the playhouse for the Southdowns Pre-K Center and the kids are already enjoying it.

The C-TEC students said that building the playhouse was an amazing experience that was a result of a lot of great teamwork.

Shalika Scott, the principal of Southdowns Pre-K, said that the playhouse "was just great."

"We have about a 162 students and about 65% of our students have special needs," she said. "So it's awesome to have the opportunity to have this playhouse so that they can play together, they get to interact together and they get to have one of the most amazing skills that pre-k students need, which is dramatic play."