Actor, producer, Southern alumnus Lodric D. Collins back in Baton Rouge for homecoming festivities

BATON ROUGE — Actor and producer Lodric D. Collins came back to his alma mater for Southern's homecoming week, where he was a featured speaker at Conversations on the Bluff.

The event was hosted by former Miss Southern University, Darby Smith. Collins spoke to students as a way for them to connect with someone who was once in the same place they are now.

"I'm really happy to be back, to reconnect with the university," Collins said. "It's been a while since I've been in this place, and it's really cool to see a lot of things stayed the same, and some things innovated in a beautiful way. So just reconnecting with the students gives some insight on my life and hopefully learn a lot about theirs."

Other Southern homecoming events include a concert and a health fair.