Actor, Josh Duhamel, to reign as Bacchus LIII

NEW ORLEANS — A representative of Hollywood is traveling to the "Cajun LA" for a very special appearance at NOLA's Mardi Gras 2022.

According to WWL-TV, actor, director, and former fashion model Josh Duhamel is picking up the crown to reign as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

“We at Bacchus are so excited to once again present a first-class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite,” said Clark Brennan, Krewe of Bacchus Captain. “After a tough two years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our local musicians who have been struggling.”

“I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning as Bacchus is a once-in-a-lifetime experience my family and I will always remember,” said Duhamel.

Bacchus’s 2022 theme is “From the Heart” and its parade will feature 21 themed floats that include Braveheart, Queen of Hearts, Eat Your Heart Out, Purple Heart and Young At Heart.

Crowds should expect to get not only beads, but light up shoelaces, socks, silicone cups, glass beads, sunglasses, flip flops, selfie lights, and toothbrushes.

Louis Prima Jr. and the Wise Guys will be performing at the Bacchus’s Rendezvous After-Parade Party along with Bag of Donuts, Parish County Line and Rooney G.

Before Duhamel's reign, previous Bacchus monarchs included Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Anthony Mackie, Danny Kaye, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Farrell, Hulk Hogan, Drew Carey, Tom Arnold, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Perry Como, Jackie Gleason and Glenn Campbell.



