Ace of Hearts Foundation to host Royal Rush Fun Run to support children with special needs

PONCHATOULA - The Ace of Hearts Foundation will host its inaugural Royal Rush Fun Run at PARD on Oct. 25 to support families with special needs children.

The race, featuring the Southeastern baseball team, will have both a one-mile course and a 3.1-mile course with medals for all participants who complete the race. The event will also offer food trucks, a silent auction and live music. 

The Ace of Hearts Foundation was created by family friends of "Ace" Bergeron, a local, nonverbal autistic boy, to raise money for a service dog. 

You can register for the race here.

