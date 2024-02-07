52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused thieves in New Orleans plug in power tools in convenience store, use them to break into ATM

49 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 8:04 AM February 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Video from a convenience store in New Orleans showed two alleged thieves plugging in their power tools inside and using them to break into the store's ATM. 

The theft happened early Monday morning at Lakeview Food and Gas on Canal Boulevard. 

Trending News

Surveillance video from the store showed two people using power tools to break in. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days