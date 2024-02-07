52°
Accused thieves in New Orleans plug in power tools in convenience store, use them to break into ATM
NEW ORLEANS - Video from a convenience store in New Orleans showed two alleged thieves plugging in their power tools inside and using them to break into the store's ATM.
The theft happened early Monday morning at Lakeview Food and Gas on Canal Boulevard.
Surveillance video from the store showed two people using power tools to break in.
