Accused drug dealer released on bond hours after he was booked for 19-year-old's overdose death

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was released from jail just hours after he was booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death.

The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose.

Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to the teen.

Thursday, Saucier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and the possession, distribution and manufacturing of drugs.

According to jail records, Saucier was released on a bond later that same day.

The police department has not released further information about the case.