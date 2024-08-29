80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accused drug dealer arrested during community event in Downtown Hammond

1 hour 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 3:40 PM August 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

HAMMOND— Hammond Police arrested a convicted felon outside a bar downtown accused of dealing drugs during a popular community event Saturday night.

Officer they caught 55-year-old Ronald Thomas in the middle of a suspected drug deal during the Hot August Stroll event. Thomas had multiple bags of cocaine and a smoking device containing marijuana. 

After getting a search warrant for his car, they found more cocaine, adderall pills, a glass pipe and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

