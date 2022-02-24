Accused cop killer has charges dropped in EBR, still faces death penalty for Ascension murders

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of killing a state trooper during a deadly crime spree that spanned three parishes had his charges dropped in East Baton Rouge, though he still faces a potential death sentence if convicted in Ascension Parish.

Matthew Mire, 31, is accused of ambushing Master Trooper Adam Gaubert in his parked police vehicle before killing a relative, Pamela Adair, at a home in Prairieville back in October.

After the shooting, Mire allegedly shot at another trooper who tried to pull him over in East Baton Rouge before leading deputies on a day-long manhunt near Hoo Shoo Too Road. Arrest records said Mire shot at law enforcement when they found him at an abandoned home and resisted officers as they took him into custody.

The shootings happened after Mire allegedly shot two people and stole a truck in Livingston Parish that same day.

Citing the pending murder trial in Ascension Parish, District Attorney Hillar Moore said Thursday that his office dropped Mire's charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice.

If needed, East Baton Rouge prosecutors said they could revisit those charges once Mire's cases in Ascension and Livingston parishes are decided.