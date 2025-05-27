Accused armed robber snagged after victim finds him on Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of armed robbery after he told the victim his full name and was subsequently identified via his Facebook profile.

28-year-old Robert Connor, of Denham Springs, was booked on an armed robbery charge after he was taken into BRPD custody.



The victim told investigators Connor got out of his vehicle in the 9900 block of Florida Boulevard, and approached him with a gun drawn, demanding he give the man his wallet. During the armed robbery, the suspect allegedly began shouting “I don’t give a $#%!, I just got out of jail” and “if you call the cops, my name is Robert Connor, mutha$#%!er," according to the arrest report.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Connor was arrested on Wednesday from warrants out of another parish. He'll also face assault and drug charges in Livingston Parish.



After the victim had contacted police and was waiting on officers to arrive at the scene, he pulled out his smartphone and searched “Robert Connor” on Facebook. After locating the man’s public profile on the social media site, he was able to identify the man to investigators by showing them his phone with Connor’s page open.

The victim was able to pick Connor out of a photographic lineup easily as a result.

Connor was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charge.