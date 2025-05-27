Latest Weather Blog
Accused armed robber snagged after victim finds him on Facebook
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of armed robbery after he told the victim his full name and was subsequently identified via his Facebook profile.
28-year-old Robert Connor, of Denham Springs, was booked on an armed robbery charge after he was taken into BRPD custody.
The victim told investigators Connor got out of his vehicle in the 9900 block of Florida Boulevard, and approached him with a gun drawn, demanding he give the man his wallet. During the armed robbery, the suspect allegedly began shouting “I don’t give a $#%!, I just got out of jail” and “if you call the cops, my name is Robert Connor, mutha$#%!er," according to the arrest report.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Connor was arrested on Wednesday from warrants out of another parish. He'll also face assault and drug charges in Livingston Parish.
After the victim had contacted police and was waiting on officers to arrive at the scene, he pulled out his smartphone and searched “Robert Connor” on Facebook. After locating the man’s public profile on the social media site, he was able to identify the man to investigators by showing them his phone with Connor’s page open.
The victim was able to pick Connor out of a photographic lineup easily as a result.
Trending News
Connor was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other...
-
Firefighters responding to fire at Highland Road business
-
Three New Orleans jail escapees captured Monday, two still on the run
-
Former LSU player, coach Lynn Amedee dies at 83
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals