Accident on I-12 caused traffic in Livingston; lanes now clear
LIVINGSTON- Lanes are now clear after an accident on I-12 West caused traffic congestion on Monday around 11: 15 a.m.
The congestion was at I-12 West on South Satsuma Road due to an accident that happened in the median, according to DOTD.
Traffic congestion reached LA 63 (Livingston). The congestion cleared up a few minutes after noon.
Traffic congestion has cleared on I-12 West at South Satsuma Road.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 30, 2016
