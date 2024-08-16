Accident on I-12 caused traffic in Livingston; lanes now clear

LIVINGSTON- Lanes are now clear after an accident on I-12 West caused traffic congestion on Monday around 11: 15 a.m.

The congestion was at I-12 West on South Satsuma Road due to an accident that happened in the median, according to DOTD.

Traffic congestion reached LA 63 (Livingston). The congestion cleared up a few minutes after noon.

Traffic congestion has cleared on I-12 West at South Satsuma Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 30, 2016





Traffic congestion has cleared on I-12 West at South Satsuma Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 30, 2016





Stay with WBRZ on Facebook and Twitter for traffic updates.