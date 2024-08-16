86°
Accident on I-12 caused traffic in Livingston; lanes now clear

8 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, May 30 2016 May 30, 2016 May 30, 2016 11:29 AM May 30, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON- Lanes are now clear after an accident on I-12 West caused traffic congestion on Monday around 11: 15 a.m.

The congestion was at I-12 West on South Satsuma Road due to an accident that happened in the median, according to DOTD.

Traffic congestion reached LA 63 (Livingston). The congestion cleared up a few minutes after noon.


