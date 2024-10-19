70°
Accident on I-110 South, near Airline Highway has one lane blocked

Saturday, October 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE-Accident on I-110 Southbound near Airline Highway is causing a traffic backup.

DOTD says one left lane is blocked, traffic will be diverted to an alternate route.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

