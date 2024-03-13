Abita Springs mother accused of continuing son's drug operation after his arrest

ABITA SPRINGS - A mother of a man arrested last week on drug charges was arrested after continuing her son's drug operation, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say that, after they arresting Allen Tate Jr. last week on drug charges, detectives received information that his mother, Monique Sagona, 48, also possessed illegal narcotics and intended to sell them with assistance from the incarcerated Tate.

Detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at Sagona’s residence located in the 73000 block of Iron Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Abita Springs.

Police seized 50 doses of suspected LSD, 0.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 chocolate bars with psylocibin mushrooms with another 332 grams of suspected psylocibin mushrooms, 6 grams of suspected heroin and 36 dosage units of counterfeit Adderall pills suspected to contain fentanyl, among other drugs.

Sagona was arrested on charges of attempt and conspiracy regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics and three counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule two controlled dangerous substances, among other charges. Tate also was booked with attempt and conspiracy regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics.