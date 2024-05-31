'A total disgrace:' Louisiana lawmakers weigh in on New York's conviction of ex-president Trump

BATON ROUGE — Former president Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 counts against him in his New York hush money trial Thursday.

Louisiana is a historically red state during presidential elections. After the historic decision, experts say some voters may view the 2024 election differently.

LSU Political Science professor Robert Hogan weighed in on how the conviction could impact Louisiana voters in the November election.

"This was an unprecedented verdict today, and it's one that's historic in nature," Hogan said. "Potentially who it could have a major impact on is independent voters or swing voters, who haven't fully made up their minds. And for those voters, hearing that a jury of his peers convicted him on 34 felony counts, is something that may give them pause."

The reactions to the landmark jury verdict from Louisiana politicians were largely predictable, with many in Trump's camp decrying the guilty verdict as a "disgrace," as well as calling the trial rigged.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, called the trial a "perversion of justice" and declared that Trump will "win on appeal and again in November."

Gov. Jeff Landry, a staunch supporter of the former president, declared Thursday a "dark day for our country."

"Where the very justice system that had been a hallmark of justice for hundreds of years, has been replaced with a two-tiered system based on politics," Landry said in a tweet. "I do have faith that the American people will not tolerate this!"

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican from Jefferson Parish, called the trial a sham, saying in a tweet that he believes it is a weaponization of the justice system by "Democrats against President Trump in a desperate attempt to block him from being elected president again."

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana echoed the sentiments shared by others.

"The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN," he said in a statement.

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Monroe, said the trial was a political move, not a legal one.

"It was clear from the beginning that this trial was about politics, not facts or the rule of law. Ultimately, the voters themselves will be able to deliver the final verdict on November 5," she said in a tweet.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, was more level headed than his peers with his response. He said he disagreed with the verdict, but noted it was not surprising.

"The jury was led to believe that two misdemeanors made a felony and that a state court could enforce federal law," his statement said.