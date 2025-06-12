Latest Weather Blog
A stormy glow on Wednesday: why skies turned green in some areas
Wednesday’s storms packed a punch in a few neighborhoods. Skies lit up with a green tinge along the False River as storms moved in during the evening. Johnny Moyal captured the ominous sight.
So what causes a thunderstorm to give off a green color? It all comes down to moisture. Storms that appear green are loaded with it, packing heavy rain and often hail. Contrary to what some might think, it does not mean there’s a tornado. The green just indicates a storm full of water.
Shifting gears for a moment, think back to art class. The primary colors are red, blue, and yellow. Mix blue and yellow together, and green will emerge.
Mature storms often appear blue due to all the water droplets inside them. When more moisture is present, the shade of blue gets deeper. Now add yellow sunlight, and the combination of the two creates a green tint to the sky.
The addition of yellow light primarily happens around sunrise of sunset. When the sun is low in the sky, its light must travel through more atmosphere. This filters out the blue light seen during the daytime, leaving behind warmer colors like red, orange, and yellow.
Next time skies take on a green appearance, it means that a strong and wet storm is nearby. In other words, it’s time to take shelter.
