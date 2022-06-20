A new 4-lane boulevard is coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A small gravel road off Petes Highway is about to undergo a $21 million transformation.

"This day is a good start to something that a lot of people have been waiting for for a long time," project manager Earl Price said.



After being talked about for 20 years, Price says Cook Road is being turned into a major 4-lane boulevard, with a median and sidewalks, from Petes Highway all the way to the Juban Crossing shopping center. Officials say this will open up a lot of possibilities.



"I don't know what exactly will come once the new road is in, but it opens up a lot of real estate that is going to be prime commercial property," Price said.



"That's great news, we've been excited for it for a while," Jared Judd, the manager of Walk On's Sports Bistreaux and Bar in Juban, said.

The restaurant is located right where the new Cook Road will end.

"I think it's going to help our business a lot. It's good news for us with the front road project right there. I'm definitely excited," Judd said.



The project is also designed to relieve congestion by diverting traffic at the busy Range Avenue intersection at I-12, where the main turn-off is located that leads to Petes Highway and Cook Road.



"Everybody that lives on Petes Highway, even toward Cockerham and the other side of Denham, to get to Juban, they can cut through and save so much time," Price said.

It's expected to take between two-and-half to four years for construction to be completed.