A few weeks out from start of school, parents struggle to enroll kids after IDEA closures

BATON ROUGE - With school right around the corner, some parents whose children attended the now-closed IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovative charter schools are having trouble transferring their kids to a new school.

“The only documentation that most of us had at the time when we went back to Bridge to transfer our kids was only their report card, so we have no documentation of their LEAP scores or anything of that nature," Joshua Tilly, a former coach at IDEA and the parent of a student, said.

Tilly said he wasn't able to contact the administration to receive those records.

"The biggest road block is getting your child enrolled, and if you don't have no where for them to go then who do you talk to, because guess what IDEA public school doesn't exist anymore, so as Adam Miller stated, go talk to EBR School System, there's nothing for us to do anymore," Tilly said.

Taylor Gast with East Baton Rouge Schools says they became aware of the issue a few weeks ago when numerous parents called asking for help.



"Since IDEA is no longer here, they're no longer operating, Audubon and Third Future were not able to access those confidential student records, so once we were made aware of the issue we set up our location at Montgomery center to be able to serve those parents and get all of the documentation they need," Gast said.

Audubon Charter Schools and Third Future Schools are charter companies set to take over the former IDEA campuses that closed in May.

But some parents say that help may have come too late.

"They may have missed out on an opportunity to have a seat in that school. Now, you have to sit out. Is that the parents' fault? Is it the kids' fault? No, that was miscommunication with the IDEA public school system," Tilly said.

The school system's new help center will assist families needing transcripts and other enrollment records until the district can finish training Audubon and Third Future's staffs on how to access and retrieve student records.

"As long as we continue to receive those phone calls we are going to make sure we have somebody available who is dedicated to supporting those families," Gast said.

The help center is open Monday through Wednesday this week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. But, EBR Schools say they'll keep it open as long as parents need help.