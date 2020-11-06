A few showers will pop up over the weekend, still watching Eta

Temperatures will be flirting with the 80s this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After a much warmer start to the day today, temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon. A few places south of Baton Rouge will likely hit the low 80s. There will be few coastal showers this afternoon, and humidity will be returning. We will start to feel it tonight when lows only drop into the 60s.

Up next: With a tad more humidity, all the ingredients are there to produce some spotty showers. Showers will be possible all day on Saturday, but the day will not be a washout. Sunday may bring a stray shower as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the weekend, with overnight lows in the 60s. Early next week, we will warm a little more into the 80s, and we are keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Eta is slowly moving back out over the Caribbean Sea, and it is starting to regain strength too. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. It is now looking likely that this storm will move into the eastern Gulf by Tuesday. The forecast has been consistently showing a sharp north turn in the track before Eta has a chance to reach coastal Louisiana. There are several days ahead of us to gather new information, and the forecast is likely to shift. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

