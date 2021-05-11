A few more heavy downpours before we dry out

Showers are already in the area and they aren’t going anywhere.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/C4jKfTS6kP — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 11, 2021

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will be on and off all over the viewing area all day long. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. A Flash Flood Watch is now active for the entire viewing area. Showers and storms are expected to continue into the overnight hours and there will be a few heavy downpours capable of producing poor drainage flooding. Give yourself extra time to navigate around and possible flooded problem spots. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Up Next: Some of the overnight rain will be around in the morning hours of Wednesday. Into the afternoon, we will start to clear as the boundary makes a final push south. With all the cloud cover Wednesday, temperatures will be capped in the 70s. Conditions will continue to dry out heading into the weekend. Thursday will be a bit muggy with temperatures near 80 degrees and we will continue to watch clouds and moisture move to the south. Friday will start us on a totally new weather story. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies through Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

