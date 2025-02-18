A family affair as U-High's boys and girls soccer teams make it back to state title games

BATON ROUGE - The University High boys and girls soccer teams have worked their way back to Hammond to play for state titles in their respective sports.

That's nothing new as both programs have been there before and both programs have had success bringing home multiple state titles in the past.

There's also nothing new between the head coaches of both programs, because both Melissa Ramsey and Chris Mitchell have been coaching at U-High for a combined 37 years.

These two coaches are not only familiar with one another because of their years coaching together at the same school, but also because their brother and sister.

Ramsey and Mitchell both share a passion for soccer having played it growing up and in college and now they're passing that love onto their players.

The boys Cubs team will face St. Paul's on Wednesday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. while Ramsey and the girls team will take on Parkview's girls team at 7:30 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on Southeastern's campus.

Ramsey says that the girls Cubs team has gotten to the edge of a state title in large part due to their defense while Mitchell credits team leadership as the reason his team is looking to win it's fourth state title.