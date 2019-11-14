A Dreary Thursday Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cloudy and wet Thursday in store, with rainfall peaking between 11 AM and 5 PM. Rain amounts should stay low near .1” with drying through the evening hours. Temperatures will be slow to warm, and should stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through the afternoon due to the cloudy skies and showers. Winds will stay light and out of the north through the day and into this evening. Skies will clear late tonight, as high pressure moves back into the region. Overnight lows into Friday morning will drop near 36°.

Up Next: Showers through the day today, but dry and sunny conditions will move in swiftly in time for the weekend.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not anticipating any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Two features are approaching, one as a broken cold front from the Rockies and the other is a weak shortwave trough moving west to east across southern Texas. Both of these fronts are relatively weak, but should converge over Louisiana later today. This will bring scattered light showers across our area, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The good news is that there is still some lingering dry air over us, which should keep rainfall and rain amounts at a minimum. Strong high pressure will follow closely behind the broken front, bringing ample sunshine and slightly warmer conditions through Friday and the weekend. Clear skies overnight will allow for those temperatures to plummet, so lows will be approaching freezing Friday night into Saturday morning. Slow warming continues through the workweek, with highs approaching the 70s by midweek.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

