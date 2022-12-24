Latest Weather Blog
A cold start this Christmas
Merry Christmas from your Storm Station.
THE FORECAST
Christmas Day: Freezing temperatures to start off this Christmas morning. The Hard Freeze Warning will expire across the WBRZ viewing area at 9 am. As the sun begins to rise you can expected temperatures to creep into the mid-40s by this afternoon. Winds will remain light and out of the north. The skies will stay completely clear even as we head into the overnight hours.
If you are having Christmas activities outdoors be sure you are bundling up. Especially if you are going to be outdoors once the sunsets. Temperatures are on the rebound but we will have another cold start on Monday.
Up Next: Starting your Monday, temperatures will still be below freezing but they will quickly warm into the low-50s throughout the day. Some clouds will build in during the afternoon hours but no rain is expected. Tuesday the warming trend will continue. Daytime highs each day will continue to increase and by the end of the week you will be seeing temperatures back in the mid-70s. Your next chance for rain also begins to move into the forecast by Thursday into Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
