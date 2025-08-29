A bit warmer, just as dry

The quiet and seasonable pattern will last for one more day before clouds and rain work back into the area.

Today and Tonight: More sun will be dialed up for Tuesday with high temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. A wind shift to the southeast will aid the gradual warming trend. During the overnight hours, winds will turn easterly allowing lows to stay well above freezing and in the mid 40s. A few clouds will begin to arrive as well.

Up Next: By Wednesday, highs will top out in the upper 60s. More evidence of the easterly winds will be revealed by some moisture returning to the atmosphere. Clouds will develop, even perhaps a few spotty showers. Then on Thursday, a cold front moves into the region. This front will bring rain and storms—a few of which could be strong. Below average temperatures (62/41) arrive for the end of the week.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: High pressure sliding into the Mid-Atlantic region will bring easterly winds to the region on Tuesday into Wednesday. With this shift in wind direction will come a return of moisture to the atmosphere. The result will be a buildup in clouds and warming temperatures on Wednesday. At the same time, a shortwave moving through the Mid-South will guide a weak cold front into the area that could bring a few showers to the region as early as Wednesday Morning. The front will not have much push through and is forecast to dissipate north of the area. Another surface low will develop east of a much more vigorous trough and track across the Gulf Coast with a progressive cold front on Thursday. This system will bring rain and thunderstorms to the region—currently timed for Thursday Afternoon/Evening with good agreement from the models. Depending on the northern extent of humid maritime air, we’ll have to monitor the potential for a few thunderstorms, perhaps even strong. This same storm could develop into a pretty impressive Nor’Easter with big snow for parts of the Northeast for the first time this winter. For us, just expect cooler air and returning sunshine for Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist Josh Eachus takes a more in-depth look at the late week storm that could bring big snow to the metropolitan areas of the Mid-Atlantic, RIGHT HERE.



--Josh

Stay connected with me… share your thoughts!