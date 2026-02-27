73°
Latest Weather Blog
83rd Annual Southern University Ag Center State Livestock and Poultry Show continues
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center's State Livestock and Poultry Show has returned for its 83rd year.
The show, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Maurice A. Edmond Arena, encourages the next generation of the livestock and poultry industry.
The show continues Friday night with the Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest at 6 p.m., where participants are given the chance to have fun with their animals one last time before the Junior Auction on Saturday.
The Junior Auction and Awards Program is Saturday, with the awards being given out starting at 8:30 a.m.
Trending News
Mia Monet from 2une In visited the arena on Friday to learn more about the festivities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Big Lots store on Siegen Lane to be turned into Asian...
-
Netflix walks away from Warner Bros deal, clearing the path for Paramount...
-
Centerville bridge crossing Bayou Teche closed to drivers for 8 weeks -...
-
Man pleads guilty to reduced charges in connection to fatal shooting at...
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: Medical breakthroughs, support allow children with serious heart conditions...