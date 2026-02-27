83rd Annual Southern University Ag Center State Livestock and Poultry Show continues

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center's State Livestock and Poultry Show has returned for its 83rd year.

The show, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Maurice A. Edmond Arena, encourages the next generation of the livestock and poultry industry.

The show continues Friday night with the Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest at 6 p.m., where participants are given the chance to have fun with their animals one last time before the Junior Auction on Saturday.

The Junior Auction and Awards Program is Saturday, with the awards being given out starting at 8:30 a.m.

Mia Monet from 2une In visited the arena on Friday to learn more about the festivities.