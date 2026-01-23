$75 million Jones Creek Road project breaks ground to ease traffic in Tiger Bend area

BATON ROUGE, La. — A long-planned road project aimed at easing congestion along Tiger Bend Road is now officially underway.

Parish leaders broke ground this week on a $75 million project to build a new stretch of Jones Creek Road connecting Tiger Bend Road to Airline Highway. Officials say the four-lane concrete roadway is designed to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion at busy intersections and provide additional travel options for pedestrians and cyclists.

For residents who drive the corridor daily, the project could bring long-awaited relief.

Jacob Moerman, who moved with his family to a neighborhood off Tiger Bend Road last August, said traffic can make simple trips stressful.

“Knowing that this new road is coming in.. is probably going to alleviate a lot of the congestion in the area and it will probably help tremendously so,” Moerman said.

Nearby businesses experience the congestion as well. Dana Cosey has worked at the Dollar General off Tiger Bend Road for five years and said traffic backups are a daily issue.

“I think um with the construction they’re going to do. I think it’s going to make it better for the traffic because the traffic is always jammed up,” Cosey said.

According to East Baton Rouge Parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford, the project will create a brand-new four-lane roadway with multi-use paths on both sides.

“It’s a brand new 4 lane roadway that will connect airline highway to jones creek. The road will have multi use paths on each side for people who want to walk, or ride bikes,” Raiford said.

Raiford said the project is designed to reduce congestion at nearby intersections, though he noted it will not eliminate traffic entirely.

“I see the congestion sometimes that happens at some of these intersections and this to me is a great project that I think can help not do away with but greatly reduce the frustration and congestion we have right here at this intersection,” he said.

In addition to improving traffic flow, the project is expected to help with drainage in the area. Officials said careful planning is necessary to limit future issues once construction is complete.

The roadway will also provide a key connection for the city of St. George.

“it connects directly to airline Highway, which is a major corridor that runs east and west in our city,” St. George Mayor Dustin Yates said.

Construction is expected to take several years.