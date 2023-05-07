7 people killed, more hurt when SUV ran through bus stop near immigrant center in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Seven people were killed and ten people were taken to a hospital when an SUV ran through a bus stop Sunday morning.

According to KRGV, the accident happened at an unmarked bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center - a homeless shelter for immigrants.

The Associated Press spoke with shelter director Victor Maldonado, who said he reviewed the shelter’s surveillance video.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about a 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado said.

There was no bench, and people waiting there were sitting along the curb, Maldonado said. He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men.

KRGV spoke with Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval, who said officers are unsure what motivated the accident.

"I know there is a report out there, they are saying that it was intentional. That Brownsville police is saying this was an intentional accident. Well, I'm here to clarify that Brownsville police has never taken the stand that this was an intentional accident. It is a factor that we have to look at," Sandoval said.