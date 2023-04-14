7 arrested in Livingston parish drug bust; almost $70,000 worth of drugs seized

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies arrested seven people ages 23 to 55 in the culmination of a months-long drug investigation.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received "numerous" tips about two addresses—one in Denham Springs and one in Maurepas—being used to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

LPSO investigators found the following during their search warrants:

-Approximately $60,000 worth of methamphetamine

-Approximately $2,000 worth of fentanyl

-Approximately $5,000 worth of marijuana

-Various drug paraphernalia

Seven people were arrested in the court of the investigation: Alan Wooley, 55, Stephanie Warren, 36, Matthew Skelly, 48, Ronald Fairchild, 58, Robert Baumy, 54, Dollie Ward, 49, and Destiny Wooley, 23. All seven were booked for various drug-related charged.