69°
Latest Weather Blog
63-year-old woman struck and killed on Monterrey Boulevard near Great Smokey Avenue
BATON ROUGE — A 63-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning while attempting to cross Monterrey Boulevard near its intersection with Great Smokey Avenue.
Baton Rouge Police and the coroner's office were summoned shortly after 7 a.m.
Police closed Monterrey Boulevard through the intersection while investigating.
Trending News
BRPD said there were no signs of impairment from the driver.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
April is Second Chance Month
-
Crawfish prices down heading into Easter
-
Mandatory inspection stickers could soon be eliminated for Louisiana drivers
-
Man dead, child in critical condition after shooting at Wooddale Boulevard apartment...
-
Are Baton Rouge bridges safe? DOTD assures Louisianians after Baltimore bridge collapse