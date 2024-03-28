69°
63-year-old woman struck and killed on Monterrey Boulevard near Great Smokey Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 63-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning while attempting to cross Monterrey Boulevard near its intersection with Great Smokey Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police and the coroner's office were summoned shortly after 7 a.m.

Police closed Monterrey Boulevard through the intersection while investigating.

BRPD said there were no signs of impairment from the driver.

