84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

63-year-old man arrested, victims say he raped them as children

2 hours 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, May 03 2023 May 3, 2023 May 03, 2023 4:01 PM May 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - A man was arrested Tuesday after victims came forward and told police he raped them as children. 

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office got a tip on April 18, 2023 that Rodney D. Labat had sexually assaulted three juveniles. 

Deputies found evidence that Labat raped two people, a male and a female, several years ago when they were children. During the investigation, Labat was also found to be connected to the rape of a different child in March 2023. 

Labat was arrested and booked with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of aggravated rape. 

Trending News

First-degree rape holds a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days