84°
Latest Weather Blog
63-year-old man arrested, victims say he raped them as children
LAPLACE - A man was arrested Tuesday after victims came forward and told police he raped them as children.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office got a tip on April 18, 2023 that Rodney D. Labat had sexually assaulted three juveniles.
Deputies found evidence that Labat raped two people, a male and a female, several years ago when they were children. During the investigation, Labat was also found to be connected to the rape of a different child in March 2023.
Labat was arrested and booked with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of aggravated rape.
Trending News
First-degree rape holds a mandatory life sentence in Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hit and run caught on video in Zachary, police trying to ID...
-
Residents ousted from troubled Ascension trailer park; authorities removing homes Wednesday
-
15 years after mysterious disappearance of Barbara Blount, Sheriff's Office says new...
-
Tigerland tenant evicted after withholding rent for unfinished repairs; must move out...
-
City of Baker working to revitalize Historic Leland community
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game