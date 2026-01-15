46°
Latest Weather Blog
62-year-old alleged drug dealer arrested in Morgan City, police say
MORGAN CITY — A 62-year-old alleged drug dealer accused of selling meth, cocaine and more was arrested in Morgan City, the Morgan City Police Department said Thursday.
Police said they received tips that Elliott Broussard had allegedly been dealing drugs in the Morgan City area. After an investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Broussard's home, which police said is within 2,000 feet of a local church, placing it in a posted drug-free zone.
MCPD said they found the following in Broussard's home:
- 346 grams of meth
- 169 grams of marijuana
- 20 grams of crack cocaine
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials
Trending News
Broussard was arrested Thursday on several drug-related charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites talks construction, lighting improvements at 'State of the...
-
East Feliciana Parish deputies arrest three additional suspects in contraband investigation at...
-
Gov. Landry, who was picked as Trump's special envoy, headed to Washington...
-
BRPD: Fifth arrest made for murder of bystander at barber shop-tattoo parlor
-
All five suspects indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's death...