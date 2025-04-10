75°
6-year-old killed after being struck by school bus in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 6-year-old was struck and killed by a school bus in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans on Thursday morning, WWL reports.
The accident was reported in the 1400 block of Desire Street. Police told WWL that the accident happened around 8 a.m.
The child was brought to a hospital by New Orleans EMS. WWL said that the child later died as a result of their injuries.
