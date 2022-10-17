61°
6 adults, 3 students charged for brawl at Westdale Middle School

2 hours 24 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, October 17 2022 Oct 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 7:32 PM October 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. 

After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started. 

Deputies said three juveniles and six adults were charged for the brawl.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System sent the following statement Monday evening: 

We want to make you aware that four students at Westdale Middle were involved in 2 separate altercations. One fight involved three students which took place inside the gymnasium. A school resource officer successfully intervened and broke up the fight. A separate altercation involved one student, six adults, and three juveniles. At this time, EBRSO is investigating the matter and will have more information on participating parties. Out of the four students involved, two students will be considered for expulsion. Please note that the three juveniles involved are not Westdale Middle students.

No injuries have been reported. 

