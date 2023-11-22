50th annual Bayou Classic underway this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The 50th annual Bayou Classic is underway: Southern University and Grambling State University will meet for their annual matchup in New Orleans on Saturday.

Here's the schedule for the weekend's festivities:

Thursday: Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade will start at 3 p.m. and roll through downtown New Orleans.

Friday: Battle of the Bands

Doors to the Ceasar's Superdome will open at 5 p.m. for the battle between the university bands.

Saturday: Fan Fest

Celebrate with your team and show off your spirit from 9 a.m. until noon in Champion's Square.

Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. in the Superdome.