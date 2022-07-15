92°
Latest Weather Blog
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 8-year-old brother in Arkansas
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. - In what authorities are describing as an accidental shooting, an Arkansas 5-year-old shot and killed his 8-year-old brother Thursday.
"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," the local sheriff said in a news release.
"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home."
Trending News
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is investigating the children's welfare in the home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downed power lines block road, leave Government block without power | 8am
-
Downed lines and equipment block road, leave Government Street block without power
-
Police continue search for suspect in attempted sexual assault near Perkins Road...
-
Work to widen Ward Creek stalled by slow FEMA application process
-
Ascension Parish leaders discuss boating safety with number of deaths on the...