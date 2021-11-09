Latest Weather Blog
5 LSU basketball players ejected at end of ULM game for leaving bench
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball opened their season at the PMAC Tuesday and had an ugly end to a very lopsided game with the Tigers winning 101-39 to ULM.
During the last minute of the game, LSU forward Bradley Ezewiro landed awkwardly after a dunk, and five LSU players left the bench and rushed the court.
The players were ejected from the game.
Coach Will Wade addressed the incident during the press conference, saying that the players will not have to miss the first half of the game Friday.
"Because it wasn't a fight, it was just for the end of the game. We're going to need everyone. All hands on deck Friday," Wade said.
LSU will be taking on the Texas State Bobcats at the PMAC on Friday at 7 p.m.
