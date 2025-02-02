5 displaced after flames from vacant house catch onto neighboring home

BATON ROUGE — Five people were displaced Sunday morning when a vacant house caught fire and spread to a neighboring home.

Baton Rouge Fire officials say the occupants of the house on Julia Street were woken up to the smell of smoke. They found the vacant house next door was on fire and the blaze spread to their home.

By the time firefighters arrived, all five occupants were out of the house safely.

The fire caused around $85,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. It was noted that the homeowner previously reported issues of people squatting in the vacant house.