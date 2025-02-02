64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

5 displaced after flames from vacant house catch onto neighboring home

1 hour 47 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2025 Feb 2, 2025 February 02, 2025 5:09 PM February 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Five people were displaced Sunday morning when a vacant house caught fire and spread to a neighboring home.

Baton Rouge Fire officials say the occupants of the house on Julia Street were woken up to the smell of smoke. They found the vacant house next door was on fire and the blaze spread to their home.

By the time firefighters arrived, all five occupants were out of the house safely. 

The fire caused around $85,000 in damages. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. It was noted that the homeowner previously reported issues of people squatting in the vacant house. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days