4-year-old shot with unsecured gun, police make arrest

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man left a gun unattended, leading to two kids finding the gun and playing with it. While they were playing with it, it was fired, hitting a 4-year-old.

The shooting happened around 6:30 Thursday evening on Erie Street in Baton Rouge. The child was driven to the hospital. Police were notified about the shooting when the child was brought to the hospital.

Police arrested Kiante Hawkins. Hawkins is charged with negligent injury. Police said he left the gun unattended.