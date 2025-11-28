4-month-old girl one of 3 killed in Thursday night Joor Road crash, police chief says

CENTRAL — A 4-month-old girl was one of three people killed in a head-on collision on Joor Road Thursday night, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told WBRZ.

Corcoran said the crash took the lives of 58-year-old Howard Gross of Baker, 44-year-old Reginald Hall and Hall's 4-month-old daughter.

The crash happened on Joor Road in Central around 9:14 on Thursday night. Corcoran said Gross was driving an orange Mustang when he crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a black Hyundai Sonata driven by Hall. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The four-month-old and her mother, who were in Hall's car, were both taken to a hospital. The infant died at the hospital. Her mother remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, the police chief said.

Corcoran added that they are still waiting on toxicology reports.