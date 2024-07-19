4 Metro Council members unopposed; who else has no competition at end if filing season?

BATON ROUGE — Four East Baton Rouge Metro Council members — all of them Republicans — were unopposed at the end of Louisiana's three-day campaign filing season Wednesday.

A number of local political candidates in outlying areas also were unopposed. The complete list:

Ascension Parish:

Erin Wiley Lanoux of Gonzales, Judge, Ascension Parish Court

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge, Councilmember Metro District 3

Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs, Councilmember Metro District 4

Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge, Councilmember Metro District 8

Dwight Hudson of St. George, Councilmember Metro District 9

East Feliciana Parish:

Mark Kemp of Clinton, Mayor of Clinton

Iberville Parish:

Michael Chauffe Sr. of Grosse Tete, Mayor of Grosse Tete

Stephen Engolio of Plaquemine, Plaquemine Police Chief

James Lewis of Grosse Tete, Grosse Tete Police Chief

Mike Sparks of Rosedale, Rosedale Police Chief

Tommy LeBlanc of Plaquemine, Selectman District IV, City of Plaquemine

Shannon Courtade of Plaquemine, Selectman District V, City of Plaquemine

Livingston Parish:

Kory Lafferty of Walker, Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11

Jimmy Watson of Walker, Mayor of Walker

J.T. Taylor of Taylor, Mayor of Livingston

Angela Elmore of Port Vincent, Port Vincent Mayor

Cary Mosby of French Settlement, French Settlement Police Chief

Eric Cook of Walker, Councilman District 1, City of Walker

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Gerald Amos of Batchelor, Justice of the Peace District 1

Rhett Pourciau of Livonia, Mayor of Livonia

Landon Landry of Livonia, Livonia Police Chief

St. Mary Parish:

Lee Dragna of Morgan City, Mayor of Morgan City

Tim Hymel of Morgan City, Councilman District 1, Morgan City

Steve Domangue of Morgan City, Councilman District 4, Morgan City

Tangipahoa Parish:

Darrell Martin of Tangipahoa, Tangipahoa Police Chief

Rose Sumrall of Amite, Council Member District 5, Amite

West Baton Rouge Parish:

David Toups of Addis, Addis Mayor

Scot Rhodes of Brusly, Brusly Mayor

Jason “Possum” Langlois of Addis, Addis Police Chief

West Feliciana Parish:

Gigi Robertson of St. Francisville, Alderman Election Section 1, St. Francisville

Judgeships:

Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge, City Court City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge

Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge, City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge

Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge, City Judge, City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge

Judy Moore Vendetto of Baton Rouge, City Judge, City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge

Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales, Judge Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st District, Elec. Sec. 1, Division C

Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond, Judge, City Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division A

Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville, Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C

John Smith of St. Amant, District Judge 23rd Judicial Court, ES 2, Div. C