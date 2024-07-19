Latest Weather Blog
4 Metro Council members unopposed; who else has no competition at end if filing season?
BATON ROUGE — Four East Baton Rouge Metro Council members — all of them Republicans — were unopposed at the end of Louisiana's three-day campaign filing season Wednesday.
A number of local political candidates in outlying areas also were unopposed. The complete list:
Ascension Parish:
Erin Wiley Lanoux of Gonzales, Judge, Ascension Parish Court
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Rowdy Gaudet of Baton Rouge, Councilmember Metro District 3
Aaron Moak of Greenwell Springs, Councilmember Metro District 4
Denise Amoroso of Baton Rouge, Councilmember Metro District 8
Dwight Hudson of St. George, Councilmember Metro District 9
East Feliciana Parish:
Mark Kemp of Clinton, Mayor of Clinton
Iberville Parish:
Michael Chauffe Sr. of Grosse Tete, Mayor of Grosse Tete
Stephen Engolio of Plaquemine, Plaquemine Police Chief
James Lewis of Grosse Tete, Grosse Tete Police Chief
Mike Sparks of Rosedale, Rosedale Police Chief
Tommy LeBlanc of Plaquemine, Selectman District IV, City of Plaquemine
Shannon Courtade of Plaquemine, Selectman District V, City of Plaquemine
Livingston Parish:
Kory Lafferty of Walker, Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Jimmy Watson of Walker, Mayor of Walker
J.T. Taylor of Taylor, Mayor of Livingston
Angela Elmore of Port Vincent, Port Vincent Mayor
Cary Mosby of French Settlement, French Settlement Police Chief
Eric Cook of Walker, Councilman District 1, City of Walker
Pointe Coupee Parish:
Gerald Amos of Batchelor, Justice of the Peace District 1
Rhett Pourciau of Livonia, Mayor of Livonia
Landon Landry of Livonia, Livonia Police Chief
St. Mary Parish:
Lee Dragna of Morgan City, Mayor of Morgan City
Tim Hymel of Morgan City, Councilman District 1, Morgan City
Steve Domangue of Morgan City, Councilman District 4, Morgan City
Tangipahoa Parish:
Darrell Martin of Tangipahoa, Tangipahoa Police Chief
Rose Sumrall of Amite, Council Member District 5, Amite
West Baton Rouge Parish:
David Toups of Addis, Addis Mayor
Scot Rhodes of Brusly, Brusly Mayor
Jason “Possum” Langlois of Addis, Addis Police Chief
West Feliciana Parish:
Gigi Robertson of St. Francisville, Alderman Election Section 1, St. Francisville
Judgeships:
Kelli Terrell Temple of Baton Rouge, City Court City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge
Yvette Alexander of Baton Rouge, City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge
Carson Marcantel of Baton Rouge, City Judge, City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge
Judy Moore Vendetto of Baton Rouge, City Judge, City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge
Tess Percy Stromberg of Gonzales, Judge Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st District, Elec. Sec. 1, Division C
Blair Downing Edwards of Hammond, Judge, City Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division A
Allison Hopkins Penzato of Madisonville, Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 3rd Dist., Division C
John Smith of St. Amant, District Judge 23rd Judicial Court, ES 2, Div. C
