4 men from 4 parishes accused of soliciting sex from a minor arrested by state, parish authorities

HAMMOND — Four people from multiple parishes were arrested for soliciting sex from a minor, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Nicholas Hines, 43 of Walker, Michael Vicknair, 32 of Gonzales, Robert Trahan, 33 of Ponchatoula, and John Gros Sr., 60 of Mt. Hermon, are all accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Deputies developed their case against the men with the Attorney General's office and its Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce. Over the course of two weeks, the AG's office and Tangipahoa deputies worked with authorities in Ascension and Washington parishes, as well as police in Westwego, to arrest the men.