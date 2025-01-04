64°
3-year-old injured after accidental shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE — A 3-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say.
The accidental shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on North Ardenwood Drive. Officials say it was a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
Officials said a family member was taken into custody but would not say if it was a parent.
Baton Rouge Police say this investigation is ongoing.
