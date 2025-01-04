64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

3-year-old injured after accidental shooting Friday night

1 hour 24 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, January 04 2025 Jan 4, 2025 January 04, 2025 12:28 PM January 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — A 3-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say. 

The accidental shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on North Ardenwood Drive. Officials say it was a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Officials said a family member was taken into custody but would not say if it was a parent. 

Trending News

Baton Rouge Police say this investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days