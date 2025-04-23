3 Pointe Coupee jail employees on leave without pay amid investigation into inmate escape

NEW ROADS - Three Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office employees were placed on leave without pay amid an investigation into how an inmate escaped the parish detention center.

Crystal Palermo, 42, was arrested for drug charges but escaped from the detention center following her arrest on April 13. She was only reportedly on the run for a couple of hours before she was taken back into custody.

Sheriff Rene Thibodaux said that as of Wednesday, the investigation into Palermo's escape was complete.

Three employees - a sergeant, a corporal and a deputy - were found to be at fault for not properly following procedures.

Those three employees were placed on leave without pay and have since been suspended, Thibodaux said. The three were not identified.