3 people arrested on burglary charges after allegedly stealing wire, boat equipment from Berwick business

BERWICK — Three people were arrested following a burglary at a Berwick business in January.

According to Berwick Police, large amounts of copper and marine vessel equipment were stolen from the business.

Brennan Carline, 35, and Brennan Tabor, 38, were eventually identified as suspects. Carline's home was raided and police found a large amount of the stolen property. Another person, 34-year-old Alexis Meyers, was also at the residence.

The trio was all arrested on Friday on simple burglary charges. Tabor was also arrested on illegal possession of stolen property.